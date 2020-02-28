GAMESTOP DISCOUNTS: NEW NINTENDO SWITCH AND SWITCH LITE OFFERS

The new GameStop flyer presents a series of offers on Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, games, and accessories for the hybrid platform of the Kyoto house, discounts valid online and in-store until March 27.

Nintendo Switch Offers

Among the promotional products, we find Nintendo Switch (various configurations available) starting from € 299.98 while the Limited Edition models (Nintendo Switch in a limited edition with the game) at € 369.98. Nintendo Switch Lite instead costs 199.98 euros, available in turquoise, yellow and gray colors.

Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch limited edition console for Animal Crossing (with a game included) costs 379.98 euros, to be reported also an offer that will allow you to book Animal Crossing New Horizons at 49.98 euros, you can also save 50% by bringing it back a PS4, Xbox One and Switch game valid for the promotion. The Animal Crossing New Horizons line of accessories is also available in the store, including the Switch cases.

Discount Nintendo Switch Games

Various game-related promotions, for example by purchasing the quarterly Switch Online subscription (7.99 euros) you will receive a 10% discount on the purchase of any Switch game with a minimum cost of 19.99 euros. By purchasing a Switch accessory of your choice from a selection of items, you will get a 50% discount on the purchase of a Nintendo Labo kit.

We also remind you that from GameStop you will find a wide selection of gadgets on video games, films, comics, anime and TV series, from Funko! Pop to the shirts, passing through hats, cups, wallets, keyrings and many other products related to the most famous brands, from Pokemon to Fortnite.