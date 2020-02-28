FORTNITE IN CRISIS? EPIC GAMES DENIES SUPER DATA, BUT IT’S CONTROVERSY

Yesterday we reported that, according to Super Data, Fortnite’s earnings are decreasing, and that while remaining on very respectable numbers, in January 2020 the Epic Games battle royale recorded the lowest revenues since November 2017.

Epic Games is not there, and with a press release, he denied the statements and data of the analysts: “Super Data does not have and has never had access to Fortnite’s earnings data, and its reports do not accurately reflect Fortnite’s performance “, writes a representative of the company, as reported by Games Industry.

“We are disappointed that Super Data has repeatedly published inaccurate reports on Fortnite, based on what we do not consider a questionable methodology. We have never publicly disseminated the Fortnite numbers, so the Super Data reports are not aligned with reality”.

However, the dispute does not seem to end here, given that Super Data maintained its position with a further press release, in which it defends its methodology and the validity of its analysis process, and therefore confirms what has been reported in recent days.

In short, the situation is tangled: Epic Games is square, while Super Data continues to reiterate its thesis. Who will be right?

Meanwhile, Fortnite continues: the new update of the Fortnite store has just arrived. Have you had a look?