FORTNITE: DEADPOOL CHALLENGES HAVE BEEN MOVED TO FRIDAY

Yesterday we pointed out to you the absence of Deadpool Challenges in the list of new weekly Fortnite Season 2 challenges. Epic Games has encountered some problems and has announced that this content will be available on Friday.

Apparently the developers don’t want to saturate Fortnite Challenges on Thursday and therefore Deadpool Challenges will be held on a weekly basis every Friday starting today. ” Deadpool believes Thursday is already a tough challenge. Throughout Season 2, you can expect his challenges every Friday, ” said the message posted on the Epic Games support Twitter profile.

This, therefore, means a partial change in the mechanics related to the challenges, with Thursday that will remain dedicated to the usual weekly challenges of the Battle Pass (such as the Brutus briefing missions ) while on Friday it will present the challenges of the famous Marvel hero.

Did you know? In January Fortnite recorded the lowest takings since November 2017, an important decrease but which allows the game to maintain the record of the most famous and popular Battle Royale in the world.