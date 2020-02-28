FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE: THE POSTPONEMENT WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON THE RELEASE OF THE SECOND PART

During the last conference call with the shareholders, the President of Square Enix answered a specific question about Final Fantasy VII Remake, confirming that the postponement from March to April will, in fact, have no impact on the development and publication timing of the second part.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 will be released on schedule, not yet disclosed by the publisher, although the company already has an internal roadmap. The postponement of the game has given way to the development team to file some aspects of the project, however, the development is practically completed and the work on the second part is already underway.

The President of Square Enix then reiterated that at the moment the company does not intend to publish exclusive games on PS5 and Xbox Series X, preferring to focus on the publication of Cross-Gen games capable of running on all current and future generation platforms.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is expected for April 10 on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO, it is not clear if the game will be released on other consoles or on PC in the near future, at the moment the exclusive storm seems to have lasted for twelve months but the situation could evolve at the end of the agreement.