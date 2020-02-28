FINAL FANTASY 3 RECEIVES A SIX-YEAR PATCH SINCE ITS RELEASE ON STEAM

Sometimes they come back: a new patch has been made available on Steam for Final Fantasy III, the third installment of the famous Square Enix saga, released on Valve’s platform six years ago. The update is also available on Android and iOS: let’s see what it contains.

First, it adds a new user interface on the PC version of Final Fantasy III, along with support for the 21: 9 format. Then some outline features change, such as the font in the various menus and screens of the game, and Square Enix has always added some new languages to the Steam version, including simplified and traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Thai.

All versions of Final Fantasy III instead, have also obtained the addition of a gallery mode, and 2x speed during the fight. As said, it is the first patch of the game released on Steam six years after its release. To celebrate the occasion, Final Fantasy III is available at a discount of 50% on the Valve platform. Will you take advantage of it?