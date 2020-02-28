Cleo appears dressed as Catwoman and leaves followers delighted

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0

The celebrity left followers enthralled by the click

Still, in the mood of a carnival hangover, Cleo released a photo on her Instagram in which she appears dressed as a Catwoman. The muse still licks her hand.

“Shine bright like a FELINE”, she wrote in the photo caption.

Shine bright like a FELINE 🐾

“Perfect Woman?! We have !!! It’s you! ”, Praised one of the fans. “You are very special and versatile,” commented another. “And that naughty tongue, huh !?”, joked a third.

Recently, Cleo made her more than 12 million Instagram followers gawk at a post.

Following three clicks, which are part of a photoshoot, the actress and singer came up with a black look and making faces for the camera. “If you read me through, fold my pages,” he wrote in the caption.

