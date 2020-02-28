CAPTAIN TSUBASA RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS: THE EXTENDED TRAILER FEATURES STORY MODE

Bandai Namco Games Europe has released a trailer for Captain Tsubasa Rise Of New Champions called “Story Mode Extended Trailer” and dedicated to the story that is the background to the new game of Holly and Benji.

The story mode, called Tsubasa Episode, will allow you to relive the story made famous by the cartoon and the manga series: ” This mode will cover the entire national middle school tournament and will include some of the most epic games in the original series. The twins Tachibana, Hikaru Matsuyama, Kojiro Hyuga and many of the biggest rivals will return to the pitch with their best moves. Depending on the score and the progress of the match, certain videos may unlock, some precisely re-proposing the story, others with completely new surprises. “

Many characters of Holly and Benji confirmed so far including Mark Lenders, Tom Becker, Julian Ross, Clifford Yuma, Patrick Everett, and the Derrick brothers, in addition of course to Holly and Benji themselves. Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions is expected in 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, at the time Bandai Namco has not communicated the launch window, we will probably know more over the next few weeks. And what do you think of the new game of Holly and Benji? Did this project catch your attention?