BORDERLANDS 3: THE NEW HOTFIX BOOSTS DAHL WEAPONS AND FIXES NUMEROUS BUGS

The last few hours have been full of news for Borderlands 3, the Gearbox Software looter shooter which is about to receive a second expansion called Guns, Love and Tentacles. To accompany the announcement of the new DLC there was also a hotfix that aims to fix some problems encountered by users.

The main goal of the hotfix is ​​to remedy some problems that prevent players from progressing in the adventure and, in some of these cases, these are temporary solutions that will then be definitively fixed with the next patch.

These are all the changes that concern weapons:

DAHL

All assault rifles of this brand now deal 35% more damage

The Lob

The magazine now contains 12 bullets instead of 4

Significantly improved sustained damage

The weapon now fires bursts of 3 spheres and not single bullets

Woodblock

The damage dealt by a critical hit has doubled

Reduced vertical recoil of the weapon while firing

Malak’s Bane

The damage dealt has been significantly increased

Now the cost of shotgun ammunition is two (before it was four)

Ruby’s Wrath

Now deals more damage

The reload speed of Singularity grenades has been significantly reduced

As usual, it should be noted that the hotfix does not require any download and to enjoy its benefits just start the game with an active internet connection. To read all the details of the hotfix you can take a look at the official website.

We remind you that Borderlands 3 will arrive on Steam on March 13, 2020, and the new version of the game will enjoy cross-play with all players who have a copy of it on the Epic Games Store. To celebrate all this news, Gearbox has published a new Borderlands 3 SHiFT Code that allows you to redeem 5 Golden Keys and in our guide, we explain how to add them also on Steam.