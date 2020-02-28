BESPORT: THE OFFICIAL ESPORT CHAMPIONSHIP OF THE BKT SERIES IS PLAYED WITH PES

There is an equally exciting championship that will follow that of the BKT Series but which will be played not on the fields but between the consoles. It’s sports, the League B eSports tournament with 20 participating teams, the same ones that compete every weekend in the stadiums of the second national division.

The eSports tournament is played on eFootball PES 2020, exclusive licensee of the rights of the BKT Series in the world of video games for the 19/20 season. The organization and management of the entire project will be produced by ACME and MKERS, respectively expert companies in the organization of events and

in the activities of the export sector.

Until April 5, it will be possible for everyone to register for the selections to be part of the 40 players (two per team) who will then be called to assign the first official eSports championship of the BKT Series. The first qualifying tournaments are scheduled on days 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 and 28 March) from which 36 winners will emerge.

The other four will be chosen at Romics, the international festival on comics, animation, video games, cinema and entertainment organized in Rome, from 2 to 5 April where Lega B will have its own space in which to organize tournaments. Also at Romic, the player-team combination draw will take place.