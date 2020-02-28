BALDUR’S GATE 3: LARIAN STUDIOS HAS NO PLANS TO BRING THE GAME TO CONSOLE

After the presentation of the Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay at PAX East in Boston, executive producer David Walgrave was interviewed by various international newspapers, on this occasion he confirmed that Larian has no plans to bring the game to console.

When questioned on the matter, Walgrave let it be known that the studio ” did not plan to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to the console “, the game was created specifically to exploit the potential of the PC platform and probably ” the current consoles would not be able to make it run at its best”. We do not know if things are destined to change with the arrival of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, at present, in any case, there is no version for the console.

The executive producer reiterates that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released in Early Access on Steam in 2020 and that the final version will arrive simultaneously on PC and Google Stadia. To find out more, we refer you to our preview of Baldur’s Gate 3, Alessandro Bruni had the opportunity to see a demo in action, bringing more than positive impressions from this first public presentation.