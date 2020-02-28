Anitta posts fantasy details and drives followers crazy: “Panterona”

The singer showed EVERYTHING in the strategic position

Anitta left her more than 45 million Instagram followers gaping at dawn on Friday (28).

The singer mesmerized her fans with more details of her panther costume with a sequence of clicks that left nothing to the fans’ imagination. The brunette did very strategic poses leaving all her good shape on display, zooming in on body parts that left fans drooling endlessly.

In the caption, the muse explained her fantasy in detail: “It was good while it lasted @ensaiosdaanitta BOMBADOS every day. Now let’s go to the street? Saturday morning in Rio. Following our theme of the animal world:

The black panther (black leopard or leopard) is an extremely rare animal to be seen. This big cat was considered extinct in Kenya for 100 years until it was photographed in 2018 by researchers. In the same year, coincidentally, a black panther was seen in the Brazilian mountains, filling the biologists with hope. She is still on the list of vulnerable animals and needs protection. Its only predator is the human being, which kills the animal to sell its rare fur. It is also the human being who destroys the place where they live, causing the panther to have nothing to hunt and causing its death ”.

The publication received more than 250 thousand likes in less than 4 hours and the followers did not spare comments praising Anitta.

“My PANTERONA IS WITH EVERYTHING”, commented David Brazil. “Honey, you are perfect, understand,” he praised a second. “I’m dying with the first photo,” wrote a third.