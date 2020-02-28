Aline Riscado posts video dancing a lot and drives internet crazy

The brunette drew attention on social networks
On the afternoon of Thursday (27), Aline Riscado once again spoke on social media when posting a carnival video on her official Instagram profile.
In the record, the brunette emerged wearing a differentiated costume, dancing a lot and leaving her followers speechless with her talent and good form. “ Since it is Thursday, there is a recent #TBT from the day I paraded and then I went to enjoy my beloved box!”, She wrote in the publication’s caption.
View this post on Instagram
Já que é quinta, vai um #TBT recente do dia em que desfilei e em seguida fui curtir meu camarote queridinho! O camarote Verão @itaipava ❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ai que delíciaaaa saber que ainda tem Sábado pra curtir muito esse Carnaval 💯% 👊🏾 ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Gostaram desse meu lookinho? Eu AMEIIIIIII! O @franconaid arrasa demais, amo muito esse talento!👏🏾🌹⚡️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ A Beleza foi do meu muso inseparável @ygormarques 💗 ⠀⠀⠀⠀ E esse vídeo foi do gato e talentoso @pedrogiannini 👊🏾 #CarnavalItaipava
In less than an hour, the record shared by Aline received more than 74 thousand likes and collected praise from fans and other celebrities.
“Wonderful goddess!” Commented a follower. “Too perfect people, I can’t take it!” Wrote another. “Goddess of beauty!” Said another.