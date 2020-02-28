15 MINUTES OF GAMEPLAY OF THE WONDERFUL 101 REMASTERED FROM PAX EAST

The Wonderful 101 remaster is playable at PAX East in Boston and for the occasion the first gameplay videos of the re-release of the Platinum Games game, released in 2013 on Wii U and now arriving on all the main platforms, emerge on the net.

The Wonderful 101 Remastered was announced in late January with a Kickstarter campaign that quickly exceeded one million dollars, a figure that allowed developers to speed up work on the project, which will be released this spring. The re-release of TW101 presents an improved technical sector, an optimized control system based on the target platform (the original game was designed with the Wii U ” Paddon ” in mind ) and other innovations such as Time Attack mode and adventure 2D Luka’s First Mission.

The game will be available from May 22 in Europe on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with dubbing in English and Japanese and subtitles in English, Japanese, French, German, Spanish and Italian. At the time of the release on Wii U The Wonderful 101 did not have the desired success by selling according to some estimates less than 100,000 copies worldwide, however, Hideki Kamiya never wanted to abandon his creature by continuing to believe in the potential of the franchise.