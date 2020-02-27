TOO MANY EXPERIENCE POINTS: REMOVED A MODE FROM CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE

Last week the new update of Call of Duty Modern Warfare arrived, highly anticipated by the players, which introduced some additional content, including new playlists and modes, in addition to the usual amount of bug fixes and various corrections.

Among these new modes was Giant Infection, a variant of Infected, played on the Ground War map, which had also been quite appreciated by the players, given the size of the map and the number of players, despite the chaos created.

However, there was a problem: Infinity Ward realized that this mode gave players more experience points than expected, so it has currently been disabled. The developers themselves announced it in a tweet, revealing that it is still a temporary provision and that once the problem has been resolved it should return safely, even if technical times have not been defined.

“The Giant Infection playlist was giving a little too many XP points, so we just released a playlist update to remove the mode while we work on a solution,” reads the Infinity Ward tweet.

Did you also notice the problem?