SHOVEL KNIGHT POCKET DUNGEON ANNOUNCED! SHOVEL KNIGHT DIG ARRIVES IN 2021

During the summer of 2019, the leaders of Yacht Club Games revealed several new details on the content coming within the Shovel Knight franchise.

Among the latter was also the official announcement of a new project, unveiled with the publication of the first trailer for Shovel Knight DIG. Developed by the Nitrome team, the game has been in development for over a year now. At the moment there is no precise publication date, but Yacht Club Games has confirmed that the expected launch window is currently 2021: the wait will therefore still be quite long.

At the same time, another title dedicated to the brave knight armed with a shovel has been unveiled: we are talking about the Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. Directly at the beginning of this news, it is possible to view the announcement trailer of this new videogame project, which bears the signature of Yacht Club Games and the guys from Vine. The title, on which at the moment not much information is available seems to combine dynamics from puzzle game to exploration of mysterious dungeons. Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon will be available on the PAX East show floor, in its Nintendo Switch version. Pending more details, we remind you that the Boston fair will take place between February 27 and March 1.