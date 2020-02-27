Rita Ora took off in the fitting box and posted a picture in the somme – is single again!

Popstar Rita Ora met Rafferty, the son of actor Jude Law. Rita and Rafferty met while working on the same television project late last year. Now, however, according to Daily Mail, the romance is now over.

In December, the couple still seemed to be in love with each other when they were seen leaving the British Fashion Awards gala hand in hand. However, the three-month relationship is over, and now the pop star is once again living a carefree single life.

29-year-old Rita Ora posted two spectacular photos of her appearing on a clothing fitting box on Instagram to delight her fans. Rita Orilla is wearing tight leather pants and a sexy lace bra that a woman flashes under her shirt.