POKEMON SWORD AND SHIELD DLC ARE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED IN JAPAN

Famitsu interviewed a sample of Japanese players to understand how much the Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC are actually expected. This survey shows that 88% of game owners are interested in purchasing the Expansion Pass as well.

88.2% of the interviewees said that they will buy the Expansion Pass, 10% still profess themselves undecided while 1.8% have no intention of buying the DLC of Pokemon Sword and Shield, a clear sign of how the controversies of the past months have not damaged the brand’s reputation, especially on the Japanese market.

In Japan Pokemon Spada e Scudo has sold over three million copies in a month recording an incredibly positive start, globally the two games have reached and exceeded sixteen million copies distributed, data updated to 31 December 2019.

The Sword and Shield Pokemon Expansion Pass will provide access to the Isle of Armor and Snowy Crown Crown DLCs, both coming in 2020, although no specific launch dates have been announced at the moment. In the West, the announcement of the Season Pass was received rather lukewarm unlike what happened in Japan, but it is still early to unbalance regarding the success of the two expansions of Sword and Shield.