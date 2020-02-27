POKEMON DAY 2020: POKEMON CLONE IN GO, CANCELED SOME EVENTS FOR THE CORONAVIRUS

Today we celebrate the Pokemon Day 2020: on February 27 of the distant 1996 Pokemon Rosso and Verde came out in Japan giving life to a phenomenon of costume that in a few years would have invaded the whole world.

Two news related to today, the first concerns the arrival of Pokemon Clone in Pokemon GO while the second relates to the cancellation of some Pokemon-themed events in Japan due to the global Coronavirus emergency.

Pokemon Clone in Pokemon GO

Remember clone Pokémon? Well, some are coming to Pokémon GO! To celebrate the release of Pokémon Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution on Netflix for Pokémon Day, some clone Pokémon, including Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise, will appear in the four-star raids. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #GOsnapshot during the event: a clone Pikachu could end up in your photos and you could catch it!

Pokemon Canceled Events

The Pokemon Company has announced that some events organized in Japan in the Pokemon Center and Pokemon Store to celebrate Pokemon Day have been canceled. Among these we point out:

Pokemon Bingo Party

Pokemon Mascot Meet-and-Greet

Commemorative Mascot Meet-and-Greet (Pokemon Center Tokyo)

1 Year Anniversary Mascot Meet-and-Greet (Pokemon Center Kyoto)

Pokemon workshop

It is not clear whether the next Pokemon Trading Card Game tournaments scheduled in Asia will be canceled or postponed, it seems that the company is also reflecting on this possibility, at the moment, however, no announcement has arrived on the matter.