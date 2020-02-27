PLATINUM 4 ANNOUNCEMENT: NEW DEVELOPMENT STUDIO OPENED IN TOKYO

A few hours after the reveal of Project GG (new Hideki Kamiya project) Platinum Games has unveiled the third announcement of the Platinum 4 series, this time linked not to a game but to the opening of a new office in Tokyo.

Platinum Games has announced that in April it will open a new office in Tokyo called simply Platinum Games Tokyo. This is the company’s first study outside of the Osaka headquarters, part of an expansion plan that expects exponential growth in the coming years.

Platinum Games Tokyo is currently looking for numerous professional figures such as programmers, game designers, artists, audio and video technicians, producers and project managers to deal with the studio’s first project, or Project GG unveiled yesterday.

President Kenichi Sato and Atsushi Inaba have expressed their enthusiasm for this new step, it is an important starting point that inaugurates a new phase in the life of Platinum Games, the company will continue to develop new IPs and projects for other publishers without however ever failing in their values, among them the desire to create always original and quality experiences capable of wowing an ever wider and more demanding public.