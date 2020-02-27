NARUTO SHIPPUDEN ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO: OPEN PRE-ORDERS ON SWITCH

Bandai Namco Games has announced with a new trailer the opening of the pre-orders of Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto for Nintendo Switch, to be released in late April.

“Fans can now book Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto, the title to be released on April 24 for Nintendo Switch. Those who book the game on Nintendo eShop will receive the opportunity to unlock Momoshiki and Kinshiki and 33 other powerful characters in advance, being able so to use them on the battlefield right away! Not only that, but there will also be 11 new outfits coming from the Boruto saga. The other players will have to unlock this content by playing! Attention: all content previously released on other platforms, including expansions and content downloadable, will be part of this game. In addition, Momoshiki and Kinshiki will join the roster of over 100 characters and will be available for free for Nintendo Switch! “

As mentioned above, this edition includes not only the base game but also all the DLCs and expansions already published on the other platforms, with the addition of Momoshiki and Kinshiki, the latter as part of the New Generations package also available individually on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.