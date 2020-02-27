MEDIAWORLD SUPER ZERO FLYER: DISCOUNTS AND OFFERS FOR PC GAMING AND PS4

From February 27 to March 8 Mediaworld launches the new Super Zero flyer with many discounts on hundreds of products, including various articles for the video games and consoles categories such as PlayStation 4 Slim and PC Gaming.

Noteworthy PS4 Slim 500 GB with Fortnite Voucher (value 31 euros) at 269.99 euros, same price for the standard model without the Fortnite Package, the Omen By HP 15 DH0010NL Notebook costs 1839.20 euros while the HP Pavilion 690 Gaming Desktop PC has a price of 1039.29 euros. It continues with PS4 500 GB Classic White at 269.99 euros and HP Omen X2S Gaming Notebook at 3.199.20 euros, slightly cheaper than the HP Omen 15 DC105NL model for sale at 1199.20 euros.

The complete list is available on the Mediaworld website, accessible via the link published at the bottom of the news, remember that up to March 4 also the Mediaworld Mega Discounts are active with offers on consoles and video games, only online.

