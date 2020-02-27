Kaia Gerber squeezed her forehead in a bikini – somebody followers got confused

https://www.instagram.com/p/B75K_Dijf1g/?utm_source=ig_embed
Recently, 18-year-old Kaia Gerber was unexpectedly at the center of her pregnancy rumors as she read a book on parenting in a snapshot. But apparently she wasn’t pregnant, as Kaia is now seen huddling in front of the camera with her friend, squeezing her front.
Kaia Gerber was recently dating a couple of months with comedian Pete Davidson. However, the couple decided to take a break from their relationship when Pete Davidson sought treatment because of her mental health problems.