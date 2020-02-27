Kaia Gerber squeezed her forehead in a bikini – somebody followers got confused

Top model Cindy Crawford has already left her active career as a supermodel, but her place was immediately redeemed by her beautiful daughter Kaia Gerber. The daughter has quickly become one of the hottest names in the model world, both on catwalks and on the pages of a magazine.

Recently, 18-year-old Kaia Gerber was unexpectedly at the center of her pregnancy rumors as she read a book on parenting in a snapshot. But apparently she wasn’t pregnant, as Kaia is now seen huddling in front of the camera with her friend, squeezing her front.

Kaia Gerber was recently dating a couple of months with comedian Pete Davidson. However, the couple decided to take a break from their relationship when Pete Davidson sought treatment because of her mental health problems.