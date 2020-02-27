INSURGENCY SANDSTORM ON PS4 AND XBOX ONE HAS A RELEASE DATE

After launching on PC via Steam dating back to December 2018, finally also the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Insurgency: Sandstorm have a release date: Focus Home Interactive and New World Interactive have announced that the game will be available starting from August 25, 2020.

This is a tactical shooter, described thus by the game’s official website: “With over a million players in its first year on the PC, the Insurgency: Sandstorm tactical shooter is renowned for its modern vision of war, focused on close combat, objective multiplayer and cooperative gameplay.

Insurgency: Sandstorm invites console players to prepare for the battle that, between lethal ballistics, destructive artillery, and unprecedented audio design, bring fear back into the genre. Death comes quickly, ammunition must be managed intelligently, and the environment must be studied at every step towards victory. “

On the occasion of the announcement of the release date and the presence of the game at PAX East 2020, a new trailer for Insurgency Sandstorm was also released, which you can find as usual at the top of the news.

There is no single-player campaign for Insurgency Sandstorm, which has been canceled to focus on multiplayer.

To learn more about the game, you can also take a look at our Insurgency Sandstorm review.