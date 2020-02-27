INNERSPACE IS THE NEW FREE GAME TODAY ON THE EPIC GAMES STORE

The free game offered by Epic Games Store is changing today: Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Faeria leave the catalog, and InnerSpace enters, as already announced last week. The PolyKnight Games title, distributed by Aspyr Media, will be available for download from 5 pm today.

As usual, the game will remain downloadable for a limited period of time, specifically, it will be possible to download the game until March 5th. InnerSpace is a rather particular game that puts exploration at the center of its experience.

The player will set off to discover the Inverse, an interstellar region shrouded in mystery. A fascinating work that imagines worlds in reverse, where the perspective is turned upside down, the mountains are in the place of the sky and vice versa.

These words were created by the Ancients, but now they are extinct, so they are real open-air cemeteries. What happened? It’s up to the player to find out. If you want to learn more about the game, you can take a look at our InnerSpace review.

