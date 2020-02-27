GRANBLUE FANTASY VERSUS: THE DLC WITH NARMAYA AND THE PCS VERSION ARE COMING SOON

New arrivals regarding Granblue Fantasy Versus, the fighting game based on the story and with the characters of the JRPG franchise: in fact, the first DLC is about to be launched with the additional character of Narmaya, whose release date is scheduled for March 3 in Japan and the United States.

Narmaya can be unlocked by purchasing the “Additional Character Set: Narmaya” DLC, or the “Character Pass Set” pass. But this is not the only novelty: the publisher XSEED Games has also announced the release date of the PC version of Granblue Fantasy Versus, which will, therefore, arrive on Steam on March 13 at the price of 59.99 dollars for the standard edition, and 79.99 dollars for the version bundled with the Character Pass.

Unfortunately, however, cross-save and cross-platform will not be supported between PlayStation 4 and PC. Granblue Fantasy Versus is already available in Japan and Asia from February 6th, while it will be released on PlayStation 4 on March 27th in Europe. This is a great success for XSEED Games as Granblue Fantasy Versus debuted in the first place of the charts in Japan, even surpassing Pokémon Sword and Shield.