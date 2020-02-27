GENSHIN IMPACT DEMO: THE GAME INSPIRED BY ZELDA BREATH OF THE WILD IS SHOWN AT PAX EAST

A demo of Genshin Impact is present at PAX East in Boston, for the occasion, 12 minutes of gameplay recorded from the PC version have emerged, the versions for PlayStation 4 and iOS are also available in playable form.

Developed by the Chinese studio miHoYo, Genshin Impact is an Open World Action RPG with an aesthetic style that takes inspiration from The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, one of the most acclaimed games in recent years. A product that has attracted the attention of the public and the international media not only for the similarities with the Nintendo title but also for apparently solid gameplay, which certainly does not want to revolutionize the genre but which seems to work properly for a production of this type.

For more information, please refer to our preview of Genshin Impact reminding you that the game will be available during 2020 on PC Windows, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The launch was initially scheduled for spring but has been postponed to an unspecified time of year to allow developers to further optimize some aspects of the project.