GAMESTOP OFFERS: THE NEW FLYER WITH PS4, XBOX ONE AND NINTENDO SWITCH DISCOUNTS IS ACTIVE

GameStop Italia anticipates spring with the new Spring Break Gamer’s Edition flyer: many offers valid from today (Thursday 27 February) and until 25 March, with discounts on consoles, games, accessories, and merchandise.

Discounts PS4 and PS4 PRO

Numerous PS4 offers, among these we point out the PS4 PRO 1 TB bundle with Fortnite Voucher for € 309.98 and the PS4 PRO 1TB Limited Edition x Death Stranding package for € 378.98. Also interesting is the PS4 Slim 1 TB bundle with The Last of Us, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War at 319.98 euros, at 299.98 euros the PS4 Slim 500 GB package with two controllers is available, Fortnite Voucher, Anthem and FIFA 18 In discounts at 49.98 euros all DualShock 5 controllers, until March 15th.

Nintendo Switch Discounts

Nintendo Switch Lite costs 199.98 euros from GameStop while the basic configurations of the standard model start from 299.98 euros. The discounts also continue on games, by purchasing the Nintendo Switch Online quarterly subscription you will get a 10% discount on a selection of Switch titles starting from € 19.98. Discounts also on Nintendo 2DS with a game included (69.98 euros) and Nintendo NES Classic Mini with power supply for 59.98 euros.

Xbox One offers

Xbox offers include Xbox One S 1TB (various bundles available) at 229.98 euros and Xbox One X 1TB at 299.99 euros with a game included, various configurations available.

Pre-Order and Merchandising Offers

From GameStop, you can save on the pre-orders of the games coming in the coming months such as Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, The Last of Us Part 2, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Nioh 2, and DOOM Eternal. Merchandising is also on offer, from Funko Pop! t-shirts, passing through gadgets of all kinds dedicated to series such as Pokemon, Fortnite, Minecraft, Marvel and DC Comics superheroes and the most famous anime, from Dragon Ball Z to One Piece.