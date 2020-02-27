FORTNITE: THE TEMPEST SKIN RETURNS IN THE NEW STORE UPDATE

If you have not yet purchased skins to celebrate the arrival of Fortnite Season 2, perhaps today may be the right day to do it, given that in the new update of the Fortnite store there are many new outfits and really interesting objects on sale.

One of all is the return of the legendary Tempest skin, from 2000 V-Bucks. If you want a less dark, but equally stylish touch, you can instead take a look at the Bash skin and its style … unicornesco. We also find Ruby and Brawler for sale, both with 1200 V-Bucks, as well as Airheart. Instead, the Bolt skin costs only 800 V-Bucks.

As for the objects instead, we find different collection tools, such as the pickaxe Razor Smash or the Storm Bolt, the Stripe Slicer, or the most fun fork and knife ( Fork Knife ). The gliders are instead the Storm Eye, which is combined with the Tempest skin, and the Sky Stripe. Finally, the ballets on sale today are three: Electro Shuffle, Lock it Up and Pure Salt.

Have you decided how to spend your V-Bucks?

In the meantime, there are new clues that Deadpool’s arrival in Fortnite is really imminent: find all the information on our site. If you need help tackling the new season, check out our Fortnite Season 2 guide as well.