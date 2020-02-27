DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: KEFLA AND THE OTHER NEWS OF SEASON 3

The big news is coming on Dragon Ball FighterZ from Arc System Works, with the new update that will bring the game of Bandai Namco to version 1.21 on all platforms. The most important is the entry of Kefla, which we can now also see in action in our new video.

Kefla is the first protagonist of Season 3 of Dragon Ball FighterZ, although one of the most anticipated characters is definitely Goku Ultra Instinct that will arrive in the spring, it is certainly not the only novelty proposed by the update, which instead proposes several new features that enrich the gaming experience.

In fact, there is talk of the Z Assist, a system that allows players to choose between three different settings for each character, in order to vary their fighting style. Also changed are the special abilities moves of the wrestlers, which have been revised.