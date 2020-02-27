CALL OF DUTY MODERN WARFARE: DOES BATTLE ROYALE MODE ARRIVE IN MARCH?

The long-awaited (and never confirmed) Battle Royale mode for Call of Duty Modern Warfare could arrive next month, apparently, there would already be a date for the Warzone debut, leaked in these minutes.

Although there is no confirmation, the date of March 3, 2020, was found printed on a map in the Bazaar, with no further references. So next week Activision will unveil Call of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale Warzone, making it available on Tuesday, March 3rd? It is a simple hypothesis for the moment, however many people think that March is the right month for the debut of this novelty.

In recent months, images, game menus, teasers and other promotional material related to Warzone have leaked, but for the moment everything is silent by publishers and developers. In mid-February even the players found themselves catapulted into Battle Royale due to a bug, an event that seems to have actually confirmed the existence of this new model. Will we know more about it this weekend, on the occasion of PAX East? The Boston fair could be the right occasion for a grand reveal of this content for Call of Duty Modern Warfare.