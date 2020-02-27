ASSASSIN’S CREED SYNDICATE FOR FREE: LAST HOURS TO DOWNLOAD THE GAME FROM EPIC GAMES STORE

Starting today Inner Space is free on Epic Games Store, this means that you still have very few hours to download the free game of last week, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.

” Play as Jacob Frye, a young and reckless Assassin, and use your skills to help those who have been overwhelmed by the advance of progress. Explore London at the height of the industrial revolution and meet famous historical characters. Moving from Westminster to Whitechapel you will run into Darwin, Dickens, Queen Victoria … and many more. Take command of a gang, consolidate your stronghold and convince rival gang members to marry your cause to wrest the capital from the Templar yoke. “

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is free until 17:00 today (Thursday 27 February), once added to the library the game will remain yours forever and you can use it without limitations of any kind as if it had actually been purchased. After the indicated time, Syndicate will be paid again on the Epic Games Store and therefore it will no longer be possible to take advantage of this interesting offer.

AC Syndicate, released in 2015, is the last “classic” chapter of the series before the revolution staged by Assassin’s Creed Origins in 2017, a certainly interesting product that we recommend you rediscover thanks to the Epic Games offer.