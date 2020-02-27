Ashley Graham pumping her breasts at Uber: “A little embarrassing”

Top model Ashley Graham got her firstborn in January with her husband’s director Justin Ervin. After the couple had a healthy baby boy on January 18, Graham has boldly introduced her life as a fresh mother on social media.

Ashley Graham has been trying pretty fast to catch her own rhythm of life. She has partially returned to her job and tries to do small things every day, for example, while breastfeeding. Now, however, she has been away from her baby boy for a moment, forcing her to pump her breasts.