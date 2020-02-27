‘American Horror Story’ has a new character and it’s this one!

After a long time gone back to the screens

Macaulay Culkin is one of those actors who we have seen growing through his films, another of Hollywood’s famous broken toys for which nobody gave a euro and apparently still has a rope for a while. He returns to the screens and acts as an actor, one of the things he likes most – along with the party – although in a different format than the previous one, he returns in a series!

The actor stars with the advantage and with the luck of being part of one of the most followed series and with the more future projection of the current scene ‘American Horror Story’.

The fear returns and not only the one who gives the series!

Will the actor be able to adapt to a role so different from those starred so far?

Ryan Murphy is the architect who has been responsible for the actor abandoning the artistic exile he had undergone to return to the interpretation, the tenth season of the series is presented as warm as possible and not only because of the presence of this actor!

The ‘Home alone’ child returns to ‘prota’ after many, too many years without doing so. Even without acting. And apparently the names of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are also considered as the other two faces that will return to the series after several seasons without making an appearance.

The one that has refused to participate again from the zero minutes has been Jessica Lange, who does not intend to return to be part of the cast of the series even if it meant charging an astronomical amount.

At the moment it is expected that with the new presence and the return of the previous two, the figures will reach the numbers they once reached since the last season issued did not meet the expectations generated despite the issue that was going to try.

And what is most eagerly expected is to see if Culkin continues to maintain that kind of idyll with the camera that captivated us all.

But beware, this time the series is scary.