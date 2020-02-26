What a scandal! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian beat up in public!

Although entire books have been written about the relationship between brothers and publishers, they will be forced to edit one more telling the life and work of the Kardashian family. There is such a fuss of sisters, stepsisters, super sisters and friends that if a few days they get up being the most united family in the world there are others in which they reach even the hands. As with Kim and Kourtney who have been caught beating in public!

Everything has an explanation, and although the character and differences of opinions are partly to blame, the main and most powerful reason is the reality ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians ‘ and the juicy income they get from it.

The 17th season ended – it surpasses the endless ‘The Walking Dead’ in 8 seasons – with bad vibes between Kim and Kourtney and the advances that have been seen in the new installment, the thing does not look good between the sisters.

They came to the hands … in public … what will your followers think to see them this way? Did you forget that the cameras were on the other side or is it a ploy to keep the intrigues before your audience?

The origin of all her discussions is due to Kourtney’s decision to gradually disappear from the reality in which the whole family is involved. The reasons are simple and completely understandable: your children grow up and you don’t want the criticism they receive for broadcasting your life live to affect you in any way.

And Kim does not understand … because without one of them the clan is not complete and reality loses part of its appeal – in addition to opening a gap that is going to be impossible to close – and it is that with the abandonment of Kourtney it is clear that they are not immune to criticism and that they care what others think!

The deterioration of a family relationship that seemed indestructible begins, if they will end season 18 only they know it even if they have not started at all on the right foot.