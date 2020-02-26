TWITCH PRIME: MARCH 2020 FREE GAMES ANNOUNCED

What’s better than discounted video games for a player? Free video games! Here then Amazon and Twitch satisfy us, revealing the list of free titles for Twitch Prime subscribers, in the month of March 2020. Again this month it is about indie games, which may be worth trying, especially for free, in fact.

For example, the free February games of Twitch Prime were American Fugitive, Desert Child, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, Steredenn and White Night, which are still available until March 2, when the following new games will arrive:

Furi

Epistory Typing Chronicles

Whispers of a Machine

Mugsters

Bomber Crew

You will certainly remember Furi, it is a colorful action with really well-made and demanding boss fights. To find out more, take a look at our Furi review.

Then we find the action-adventure with an oriental flavor Epistory Typing Chronicles, while Whispers of a Machine is a classic point and click adventure. Bomber Crew is a strategist, while Munster is a physics-based puzzle game, which has already been included in the free Twitch Prime games at other times.

To redeem the games, simply go to the Twitch Prime loot page and add them individually to your collection. They will remain yours forever and you can download them freely at any time.

Will you take advantage of it?