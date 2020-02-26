SQUARE ENIX WILL TARGET CROSS-GEN GAMES ON PS5 AND XBOX SERIES X, AT LEAST INITIALLY

During a recent meeting with shareholders, Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda unveiled the company’s approach to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, both arriving later this year.

Initially, the Japanese publisher will adopt a very soft type of approach: ” PS5 and Xbox Series X will be backwards compatible, our goal is to publish our new games for both current and next-generation consoles. We will make exclusively Next-Gen games in the overtime when the market requires it and the appropriate conditions will occur. “

It is possible at this point to think that Square Enix can follow a model similar to that adopted by CD Projekt RED: the Polish studio will offer Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series X for free through an update to all those who will buy the game on Xbox One, thanks to the functionality Smart Delivery.

It must be said that the situation is not too clear, we know that Marvel’s Avengers will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X but no other details on the distribution methods are known. Everything is silent as regards Final Fantasy VII Remake, arriving in April on PS4 and PlayStation 4 PRO but also backward compatible with PlayStation 5 … will it enjoy graphic and technical improvements? We will find out in the coming months.