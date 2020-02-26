RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: A FREE SET FOR MAESTRO WITH TWITCH PRIME IS AVAILABLE

If you are a subscriber to the Twitch Prime service and you own any version of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, know that the second free skin pack is now available.

The protagonist of the new bundle is Maestro, the Italian defense operator who can position a turret emitting laser beams anywhere on the map. By redeeming the package you will get a pendant and the Yellow Camouflage set containing a headdress, a uniform and a skin for the Alda 5.56 light machine gun. To add these items to your collection, all you have to do is connect your Twitch Prime account to the Ubisoft account and click on the blue “Redeem now” button on the promotion page. It should also be noted that anyone who has a subscription to Amazon Prime is entitled to receive all the benefits on their Twitch profile for free.

We remind you that another package dedicated to the operator Mozzie will arrive shortly and that Maestro’s offer will be active until March 25, 2020.

Did you know that the wait for Operation Void Edge is so high that Rainbow Six Siege has set a new record on Steam? In case you were curious to try the upcoming expansion, know that Operation Void Edge is available on Rainbow Six Siege’s PTS.