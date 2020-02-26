PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE THE PHANTOM STRIKER DEBUTS IN FIRST PLACE IN JAPAN

Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Striker is the new leader of the Japanese ranking, the Atlus game debuted in first place in the PlayStation 4 version with 115,000 copies sold, followed by the Switch version at 46,000 units.

The podium closes with Pokemon Sword and Shield, in Top 10 there are also Ring Fit Adventure, Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story.

Japanese ranking February 26, 2020

[PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers – 115,995 [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers – 46.415 [NSW] Pokemon Sword and Shield – 18.403 / 3.445.788 [PS4] Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story – 10,654 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 9.861 / 696.005 [NSW] Minecraft – 8.687 / 1.272.585 [NSW] Hatsune Miku Project Diva MegaMix – 8.468 / 62.074 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 7,608 / 3,569,420 [NSW] Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story – 7,392 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,326 / 2,781,277

Hardware Japan ranking

Nintendo Switch Lite – 30,640 Nintendo Switch – 10,850 PS4 Pro – 2,457 PS4 – 3,758 New Nintendo 2DS XL – 979 Nintendo 3DS – 46 Xbox One X – 25 Xbox One S – 17

Regarding hardware sales, we find Nintendo Switch Lite in first place with 30,000 consoles sold, followed by Nintendo Switch and PS4 PRO. Taillight for Xbox One and One S which cumulatively do not reach the 50 consoles sold weekly.