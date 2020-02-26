ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS: VIDEO PREVIEW OF THE NEW DEMO IN 4K AND 60 FPS

Five years after the release of Ori and the Blind Forest, Moon Studios is about to return with the official sequel to one of the most beautiful platforms of recent times, and if as it seems it will be able to file those defects of the first chapter that still made it a little bit raw, the bar is about to be raised further.

It is one of those games with an unmistakable style, with deep and guessed atmospheres, and with rewarding gameplay, which in our preview took us a moment to conquer us, and made us wait with trepidation for the fateful date of 11 March, the day of game exit.

Among the new features, a more dynamic and pleasant combat system, and a character enhancement system that closely resembles the one seen in Hollow Knight. Ori and the Will of the Wisps promises one of the most interesting exclusives of the Microsoft panorama, to which, especially if you love platformers and Metroidvania, you will absolutely have to give it a chance.