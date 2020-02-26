New hit for Steven Spielberg: in ‘Dominion’ they don’t have him

It takes a season of fallen layer

Steven Spielberg has tried to put on a bad face and entertain himself in what he does best, stand behind the cameras and give orders for everything to go as planned. And it is that after it came to light that one of his daughters wants to devote himself to the adult cinema the director does not find a place to hide. And less now that the recording of ‘Dominion’ begins and has not been counted on.

The title thus abbreviated may not allow you to get an idea of ​​the film, but with ‘Jurassic World 3: Dominion’ we have no doubt that you already know what we are talking about. The beginning of the filming of the third part of the saga of the dinosaurs began last week and it is expected that at the beginning of June it will arrive in the United States.

It has been the director, writer, and executive producer, Colin Trevorrow who has announced the beginning of the third part of the dinosaurs through their networks.

The world is changing… https://t.co/cNuoYuys3u — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) September 16, 2019

It is said that Steven Spielberg was able to direct his ‘Jurassic Park’ even by phone, will Trevorrow reach these extremes?

Given the end of the second installment, in the third it is almost assumed that dinosaurs will roam the earth as they please, would you be planning a coexistence between animals and humans? Will it be possible?

What is possible and confirmed is the cast of actors in this third part and that will feature Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the roles of the protagonists. Nor will they be missing, Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattle and Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant.

There is talk of a twist and unexpected surprises along the tape to keep viewers subject to the chair, the screams and scares are guaranteed!

Little else has let themselves know about the tape that will be released in Europe in early 2022, the appetizer of a very large dish that Spielberg will not have.