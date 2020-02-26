MASS EFFECT ARRIVES ON MINECRAFT: HERE ARE THE CONTENTS OF THE PACKAGE

We have seen Minecraft collaborations with practically any franchise, both officially and as an amateur (you will remember, for example, the Harry Potter RPG on Minecraft that we told you about yesterday), but the latest new addition to the game world will surely make many gamers happy.

In fact, the Mass Effect Mash-up Pack is available in the Minecraft Marketplace, on Xbox One, Windows 10, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The package will contain some iconic locations of the series, such as the Mars Base Camp, and 36 unique skins, including Commander Shephard of course, but also Liara, Illusive Man, Garrus and many other characters from the beloved trilogy.

In addition, there will be customized textures, a Mass Effect themed menu, and a compilation of the Mass Effect 3 soundtrack that will give the game an even more “spatial” touch.

Do you like entering the world of Mass Effect in Minecraft? If you want to learn more about the “oddities” that are created on a daily basis on the famous Mojang title, yesterday we told you about a user who recreated Metroid Fusion on Minecraft. Crazy, right?