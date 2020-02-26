It was right! Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in this way!

The Staples Center fell small

The date of February 24 will always be remembered as the day the entire world paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi several weeks after his death after a helicopter accident. Well-known faces from all walks of life gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to mourn the missing star in public. Jennifer Lopez was right with her particular memory of the athlete.

Beyoncé, made up with the colors of Kobe’s shirt, was responsible for singing one of the player’s favorite songs, XO, Michael Jordan’s tears along with his speech made the scarves run through the audience and Alicia Keys surprised at the stage not with her voice but with her fingers and the piano playing Beethoven’s ‘Claro de luna’ another of the usual Kobe.

Everything was Kobe even if they were all different, that was the idea.

The Bronx diva also did not disappoint although this time it did not do it on stage. With each one of the performances, of the words or of the gestures that were carried out JLo did not skimp on tears, the emotion surpassed him throughout the tribute.

What she could not avoid was to pay her own tribute to her friend and daughter as a special manicure designed for this exclusive event. A light, almost white background that allowed it to be noticed that the index fingers of each hand and in gold color appeared the numbers 24 and 2 respectively and that corresponded to the numbers they wore on the Kobe and Gigi shirt.

The most original way of not falling into the usual when it comes to remembering her friend and has been applauded by her followers.

The most delicate moment of all this tribute was when Vanessa Bryant took the stage and delivered her speech to an audience that was absolutely silent. A lot of excitement, many memories and just beautiful words to remember your partner.

Vanessa and the whole world mourn again the disappearance of Kobe and Gigi Bryant.