Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape – rushed to hospital after trial

Filmmaker Harvey Weinstein has been on trial in New York on charges of sexual harassment. On Monday, Weinstein was found guilty of sex offense and rape.

The sentences came from the 2005 sexual assault of production assistant Mimi Haley and the rape of actor Jessica Mann in 2013. Weinstein could face up to 29 years in prison for his actions.

Weinstein was scheduled for trial in Rikers Island Prison. Instead, he began to complain of chest pain, and according to the New York Post, the producer was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Weinstein was diagnosed with high blood pressure and palpitations at the hospital.

The length of the 67-year-old Harvey Weinstein sentence will be known on March 11, 2020. According to the lawyers of the producer who disputed all charges, he plans to appeal his sentence.