DESTINY 2: TRIALS OF OSIRIS RETURN IN MARCH, IT’S OFFICIAL

Bungie announced today that the beloved PVP pinnacle mode The Trials of Osiris returns on March 13th as part of the new upcoming season, the Fearless Season, starting next month.

The mode preferred by 3v3 pinnacle PvP players returns with some of the armor, weapons, and maps of the first Destiny including Cauldron, Blue Exodus and Anomaly. “We kept hearing the players talking about it, we also heard it among us. I can’t wait to bring back a version of the Trials that I still remember from Destiny 1, ” explained Justin Truman, Production Director of Bungie.

In short, this is a great novelty requested by the community aloud, who has long wanted to try his hand at the Osiris tests. Bungie has not yet announced further plans for 2020, in any case, the study will continue the support for Destiny 2 as confirmed last year, waiting to outline the future between new expansions and perhaps an unpublished chapter, the first one made without the support of Activision.

Destiny 2’s latest expansion, Shadows from the Deep, was released last October, but in November the game arrived on Google Stadia as part of Destiny 2 The Collection, available for free for Stadia PRO subscribers.