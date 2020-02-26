CODE VEIN: THE FROZEN EMPRESS DLC IS NOW AVAILABLE, HERE IS THE TRAILER

If you were waiting for the right opportunity to resume Code Vein, today is the right day: the new DLC of the game, called Frozen Empress, is available from today, according to additional content of a certain weight for the title of Bandai Namco, after Hellfire Knight.

Both DLCs can be downloaded individually at a price of 9.99 euros, while those who have purchased the Season Pass of the game can obviously get it for free. To celebrate the occasion, a launch trailer was also released, which you can find at the top of the news and which shows some gameplay sequences of the DLC.

“After defeating the Hellfire Knight, face the Frozen Empress in this second additional content! Reigning over a new section of the Depths – the Celestial Ice Prison – and strengthened by its crystals, the Frozen Empress will be a difficult boss to defeat.

In addition to this challenge, players will also be able to unlock new outfits, find new weapons that can deal with ice damage and experience a new Code. “, Bandai Namco writes to describe the downloadable content, adding that the Season Pass DLC 3 will be available in March, so it won’t take long before a new Code Vein update is made.

Code Vein has exceeded one million copies sold. If you want more information about the game, take a look at our Code Vein review.