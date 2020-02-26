COD MODERN WARFARE: THE NEW PATCH INTRODUCES CHANGES FOR OPERATOR MISSIONS

Yesterday, as we told you, the new update of Call of Duty Modern Warfare has arrived, which has brought into play several innovations, including the new Bazaar map dedicated to the Clash mode, a new playlist and an operator package, as well as the usual amount of bug fixes.

Among the new features of the patch, there is also a change that makes operator missions more comfortable, which the game treated first as main missions, and which therefore had to be activated before they could be started.

Now with the new update, the operator missions will be activated automatically, when you switch to the dedicated operator. In practice, it will be possible to have both the main mission and an operator mission active at the same time. This is a feature that is widely requested by the community, which makes the transition from one mission to another actually more comfortable and fluid.

For all the information, of course, please refer to the official patch notes page. Despite the arrival of the update, more and more players are waiting for Battle Royale mode in Call of Duty Modern Warfare. However, Activision does not appear to be happy with the CoD leak and has said it wants to take legal action.