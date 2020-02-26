COD MODERN WARFARE, BATTLE ROYALE: A LEAK REVEALS THE INTERESTING RESPAWN SYSTEM

Despite the silence from Activision and Infinity Ward on the battle royale of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has not yet stopped with an official announcement of the mode, there are several leaks that concern Warzone and its interesting gameplay mechanics.

One of the latest rumors comes from TheGameRevolution’s secondary Twitter account, the insider whose leaks on the battle royale cost him to close the profile on the social network. According to what the user said, in the battle royale of the shooter it will be possible to return to the game after death and, to do so, you will need to complete a particular mini-game. According to TGR, users who lost their lives in battle will end up in a Gulag cell, one of the areas of the map where players will compete in 1-on-1 fights.which will allow the winner to return to the game. To make everything more fun is the possibility for the players in the cell not only to witness these fights, which we do not know if they involve firearms or are exclusively melee, but they can also interact with the wrestlers by throwing stones at them (these, however, they cannot harm the other players in any way).

We remind you that the highly anticipated mode, which should be distributed for free on PC and console, could make its debut over the next week. With the latest update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, not only the Bazaar map and the operator Mace have been introduced, but a small change has also been made to the main menu, which now sees the wording Top Secret emitting strange lights, a sign that the arrival of the mode is getting closer.