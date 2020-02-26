Candice Swanepoel in Bikinis – A stunning sight on the sandy beach

South African model Candice Swanepoel is best known for being one of the most beautiful angels in Victoria’s Secret underwear fashion show. Now, the model is posing in a gorgeous bikini on the beach water and posing for the photographer while also filming the shooting session.

Candice Swanepoel has crowned Instagram as the most influential lingerie model a couple of years ago, which is no wonder because she manages to convince in any kind of bikini. The model also launched its own swimwear collection in 2018. The Tropic of C brand covers gorgeous and feminine swimwear and bikinis where women can feel sexy.

Candice Swanepoel poses for herself in new Tropic of C Instagram pictures. In stunning photos, the woman is posing in both black and animal-looking bikinis. According to the model, the Tropic of C bikini is inspired by nature and the woman’s body.