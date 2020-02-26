Alejandro Amenábar wants to give a second chance … what?

The director has not doubted

More than twenty years ago, a very young Alejandro Amenábar left us with his mouth open in ‘Thesis’ the first opera by an unknown director who soon became a name known among the Cerrillos of actors. After the hit of the movie, the director wants to give the tape a second chance by turning it into a series!

The story of a student who prepares a thesis on audiovisual violence and faces the appearance of the director of his dead work seems a simple argument but has managed to continue talking about it more than four years later.

Federation Entertainment is the producer that has taken over the rights of the film that were acquired by auction but about the characters that will give life to Angela – Ana Torrent in the original film – and her other cast partners – those who were Fele Martínez and Eduardo Noriega in the original – little is known, has not come to light more than the name of the producer, Enrique Cerezo, the rest remains in the most absolute anonymity.

And if you wonder if Alejandro will be present in this adaptation … he is practically ruled out! … unless it is an executive producer position because currently, the director is directing his own series ‘ The treasure of the black swan ‘.

And his name is synonymous with success!

A very young Alejandro was in charge of writing and directing the first of his works that to the surprise of the public and Alejandro himself managed to get seven Goya awards there in 1997.

And it is that the story of Alejandro since he saw the light ‘Thesis’ has gone from good to better, reaping successes with each of his films and maintaining the standards he uses with his audience.

The latest and with a trail of good reviews and awards, ‘While the war lasts’ that allowed him to take home five recognitions in the form of Goya in the last edition.

Will ‘Thesis’ be so lucky in the hands of others or only Amenábar knows how to give that point he likes so much?

Well, for now, we must wait to see her.