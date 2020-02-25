XBOX ONE S ALL DIGITAL WITH THREE GAMES AND GOLD SUBSCRIPTION AT A DISCOUNT OF LESS THAN 200 EUROS

Amazon offers a new offer on Xbox One S All Digital, the version of the Microsoft console without a Blu-Ray player and therefore compatible only with games and films in digital format. The price? Just under 200 euros!

The bundle includes Xbox One S 1TB, a month of Xbox LIVE Gold membership and three digital games: Sea of ​​Thieves, Minecraft Xbox Edition and Fortnite Legendary Evolving Skin Bundle with 2,000 V-Bucks for free to spend in-game. The price is set at 190.87 euros instead of 229.99 euros with a saving of 39.12 euros (-17%) on the list price.

The offer is valid only for a limited period and in any case while stocks last if you are interested we advise you to take advantage of it immediately before it is too late and the product goes sold out.

